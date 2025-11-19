I had the great privilege of appearing at the Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley last Monday. Given that this was to be the final stop of Charlie Kirk’s tour, we spent a great deal of time discussing the importance of free speech.



While those inside the venue were engaged in calm and rational conversation, outside deranged protesters were ranting at imaginary ‘fascists’ and even resorted to physical assaults. You can read my account of that here.

Here’s what I had to say about where the UK has gone wrong, and why the USA needs to be vigilant.