A warning to America
A few thoughts on where the UK went wrong on free speech.
I had the great privilege of appearing at the Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley last Monday. Given that this was to be the final stop of Charlie Kirk’s tour, we spent a great deal of time discussing the importance of free speech.
While those inside the venue were engaged in calm and rational conversation, outside deranged protesters were ranting at imaginary ‘fascists’ and even resorted to physical assaults. You can read my account of that here.
Here’s what I had to say about where the UK has gone wrong, and why the USA needs to be vigilant.
Why not consider becoming a paid subscriber? For the price of a coffee per month, you’ll be able to comment, access the full archive, and read exclusive articles.
As lucid and to the point as usual Andrew. Never stop.
Exactly the right amount of clarity and passion to get the warning over. I hope they take heed.