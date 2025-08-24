I was on GB News today to talk to Josh Howie about the man who was arrested for saying “we love bacon” near the site of a mosque.
As ever, please let me know your thoughts in the comments!
Why not consider becoming a paid subscriber? For the price of a coffee per month, you’ll be able to comment, access the full archive, and read exclusive articles.
Imagine if he had said crispy bacon! The Chief Constable would descend from on high blabbing gibberish whilst brushing off the remnants of his evening feast of pork chops from his keffiyeh.
"Video unavailable"?! Has "bacon" become hate speech?🐷