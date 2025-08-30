Andrew Doyle on Spectator Australia
My appearance on the “Fire at Will” podcast with Will Kingston.
It was my pleasure to appear on Will Kingston’s podcast “Fire at Will” for the Spectator Australia.
We discussed the demise of wokeness, the misapprehensions about liberalism, and much more!
As ever, please let me know your thoughts in the comments.
Why not consider becoming a paid subscriber? For the price of a coffee per month, you’ll be able to comment, access the full archive, and read exclusive articles.
Thank you Andrew and Will. That was a really interesting discussion.
Brilliant discussion. Thank you.