I appeared on Jeremy Vine On 5 this morning to discuss my new book The End of Woke: How the Culture War Went Too Far and What to Expect from the Counter-Revolution. The book is published TODAY!
You can buy The End of Woke here. I’d be delighted to hear your thoughts.
Alibhai-Brown talking over you constantly and then saying "Let me finish!" when you chipped in a couple of times. Insufferable woman. Well done for remaining so calm and good-humoured. I am sure any sane person watching would realise who was putting forward the most reasonable arguments here.
"DNI" - FFS!
Just to say that I stopped my membership of The Globe after that production of “Romeo and Juliet”, less for the suicide hotline than for the fact the production team issued a trigger warning about violence and suicide. Well done to keep calm and rational with Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.