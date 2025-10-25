Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

😂😂😂 Yasmin thinks she never joins in with pile ons. Talk about a total lack of self awareness. If Darvo was an award she’d win the gold medal.

Well done Andrew for being your usual calm, logical and rational self.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

If celebrating the murder of someone whose speech you don't like (which was pretty mainstream right) is not cause for him to resign, what would Yasmin consider grounds for resignation? While his own supporters were threatening violence on anyone who disagreed with him in the society? He isn't qualified to be at the university, he clearly has no respect for the role and he's demonstrated a lack of character to fill the role, where does his race come in?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture