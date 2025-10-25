I appeared on Jeremy Vine On 5 this week to review the papers and get stuck in to a few debates. It was rather fun.
Here’s a clip in which we discussed the ousting of Oxford Union president-elect George Abaraonye…
And here we are disagreeing about diversity initiatives in the workplace…
And finally a clip in which we debate whether Prince Andrew ought to be sent into exile…
😂😂😂 Yasmin thinks she never joins in with pile ons. Talk about a total lack of self awareness. If Darvo was an award she’d win the gold medal.
Well done Andrew for being your usual calm, logical and rational self.
If celebrating the murder of someone whose speech you don't like (which was pretty mainstream right) is not cause for him to resign, what would Yasmin consider grounds for resignation? While his own supporters were threatening violence on anyone who disagreed with him in the society? He isn't qualified to be at the university, he clearly has no respect for the role and he's demonstrated a lack of character to fill the role, where does his race come in?