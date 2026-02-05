Andrew Doyle on the Joe Rogan podcast
A discussion about free speech, the decline of wokeness, and whether or not Shakespeare was a black woman.
It was a great pleasure to be invited back to The Joe Rogan Experience. We had a wide-ranging discussion, although I am regretting that I didn’t take up my host’s offer of a cigar…
As ever, please let me know your thoughts in the comments!
Hmmmmm, this is gonna be good!
Personally not a fan of Joe Rogan. He's big on conspiracies. Protests in America have all been planned forty years earlier by Marxist Soviets? I mean ...