Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P's avatar
John P
6h

Hmmmmm, this is gonna be good!

Reply
Share
Ewan's avatar
Ewan
6h

Personally not a fan of Joe Rogan. He's big on conspiracies. Protests in America have all been planned forty years earlier by Marxist Soviets? I mean ...

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture