Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P's avatar
John P
13h

I always love an interview with Andrew. I feel edified after every listen (is that the proper use of the word?).

I wish Andrew had been my English Literature teacher in school, cos then I wouldn't have been graded "Unclassified" in my GCE 'O' Level.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
7h

Thanks for another fascinating discussion. I agree that liberalism is constantly misunderstood. What it isn’t is a free for all. At its basis should be empathy for others and an understanding that there must be social responsibility and a legal framework in order for people to co exist amicably and fairly. And I no longer think in terms of left and right either but rather in terms of right and wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture