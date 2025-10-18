I had the pleasure of appearing on the Quillette podcast with Iona Italia to discuss the themes of my latest book The End of Woke.
I was particularly pleased that we were able to delve into the topic of liberalism, and how as a principle it is so often misunderstood.
As ever, please let me know your thoughts in the comments!
I always love an interview with Andrew. I feel edified after every listen (is that the proper use of the word?).
I wish Andrew had been my English Literature teacher in school, cos then I wouldn't have been graded "Unclassified" in my GCE 'O' Level.
Thanks for another fascinating discussion. I agree that liberalism is constantly misunderstood. What it isn’t is a free for all. At its basis should be empathy for others and an understanding that there must be social responsibility and a legal framework in order for people to co exist amicably and fairly. And I no longer think in terms of left and right either but rather in terms of right and wrong.