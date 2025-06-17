Andrew Doyle on woke dogma and right-wing populism
My appearance on The Michael Shermer Show.
I had the honour of being invited onto Michael Shermer’s show to discuss my new book “The End of Woke”. We ended up discussing much more besides, including the legacy of Shakespeare and Milton!
As ever, please do let me know your thoughts in the comments.
Very enjoyable, thank you. It’s particularly good to hear your enthusiasm for Shakespeare….and your annoyance at current ‘interpretations’.
Having been a resentful 15-year-old manacled to a desk and force-fed Romeo & Juliet by a bored teacher in a backwoods comprehensive, I came to loathe the name Shakespeare. Years later in a lonely bedsit, and with nothing else to do, I tuned into a Sunday night Radio 3 production and heard someone called Judi Dench recite, “Sir, I love you more than words can wield the matter..." and a new sound world opened up for me. "But this stuff is music!?" was my astonished reaction. Like a kid hearing something wonderful without understanding it but instinctively knowing it was great. I adore the histories, love the tragedies but for whatever reason, Andrew, the comedies still leave me cold. I don't suppose your students realised then how lucky they were to have you open their eyes to beauty that would last a lifetime.