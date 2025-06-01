You will have heard by now that this week saw the publication of my new book The End of Woke: How the Culture War Went Too Far and What We Can Expect from the Counter-Revolution. Not least because I keep banging on about it. To my great sense of despair, some of you haven’t bought a copy yet. You can rectify this injustice immediately by following this link.

And as usual with the release of a book, I have been doing my uttermost to promote it in the media and at live events. I published an excerpt from the book for Spiked (which you can read here or watch on video here) and wrote a piece about it for the Spectator (which you can read here, although it is behind a paywall). Sadly, there has been only one review so far - for Compact magazine - but it’s a terrific one. Here’s the link.

Finally, at the risk of shameless self-promotion, here’s the recording of the book launch itself on Thursday 29th May. This event was organised by the Free Speech Union and hosted by Jan Macvarish.

As ever, please let me know what you think in the comments!