You will have heard by now that this week saw the publication of my new book The End of Woke: How the Culture War Went Too Far and What We Can Expect from the Counter-Revolution. Not least because I keep banging on about it. To my great sense of despair, some of you haven’t bought a copy yet. You can rectify this injustice immediately by following this link.
And as usual with the release of a book, I have been doing my uttermost to promote it in the media and at live events. I published an excerpt from the book for Spiked (which you can read here or watch on video here) and wrote a piece about it for the Spectator (which you can read here, although it is behind a paywall). Sadly, there has been only one review so far - for Compact magazine - but it’s a terrific one. Here’s the link.
Finally, at the risk of shameless self-promotion, here’s the recording of the book launch itself on Thursday 29th May. This event was organised by the Free Speech Union and hosted by Jan Macvarish.
As ever, please let me know what you think in the comments!
Why not consider becoming a paid subscriber? For the price of a coffee per month, you’ll be able to comment, access the full archive, and read exclusive articles.
I attended the book launch held by the Free Speech Union and am so glad I did. It was an absolute honour and privilege to meet Andrew. He was most sincere, generous with his time for us all, and his discussion was full of meaningful analysis and fascinating insight into the most important topic of our time.
I’ve already read the first few chapters and can’t put the book down. For anyone that’s lived through this past bonkers decade, The End Of Woke really is essential reading. Andrew’s managed to keep many of us sane throughout this barmy era with his razor sharp commentary, and continues to do so with this entertaining and meticulous account; a reckoning long overdue.
My book arrived and I am unable to put it down a few chapters in, not least because my husband is also fully immersed into this gripping flagship account and analysis of in my view, one of, if not the most important societal issues we are dealing with today. I have been and am alarmed at the capturing, no platforming and viscous attack on our ability to listen to, watch, read and debate the critical issues we are facing and having to deal with today, even those presented with humour!!!
Ignore this beautifully written inciteful book at your peril!!!