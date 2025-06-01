Andrew Doyle

Nicola Bell
Jun 1

I attended the book launch held by the Free Speech Union and am so glad I did. It was an absolute honour and privilege to meet Andrew. He was most sincere, generous with his time for us all, and his discussion was full of meaningful analysis and fascinating insight into the most important topic of our time.

I’ve already read the first few chapters and can’t put the book down. For anyone that’s lived through this past bonkers decade, The End Of Woke really is essential reading. Andrew’s managed to keep many of us sane throughout this barmy era with his razor sharp commentary, and continues to do so with this entertaining and meticulous account; a reckoning long overdue.

Pauline Bourqui
Jun 2

My book arrived and I am unable to put it down a few chapters in, not least because my husband is also fully immersed into this gripping flagship account and analysis of in my view, one of, if not the most important societal issues we are dealing with today. I have been and am alarmed at the capturing, no platforming and viscous attack on our ability to listen to, watch, read and debate the critical issues we are facing and having to deal with today, even those presented with humour!!!

Ignore this beautifully written inciteful book at your peril!!!

