Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Patrick Graham's avatar
Patrick Graham
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When I was left-leaning, back in the day I remember being scornful of Ann's traditional Catholic brand pf conservatism and opinions on gay marriage and other liberal ideas.

I was also not a fan of Harvey Proctor, as another "Tory enemy".

Things changed when I went through the nightmare of arrest and charge for false allegations of rape,

I soon discovered that friends on the left dismissed my innocence without looking at the evidence.

I also discovered that I was getting support from the few genuinely conservative friends I had.

they did look at the evidence. I went through a road to Damascus period of about 4 years.

Eventually I made friends with both Harvey Proctor and Ann Widdecombe because they were champions of the falsely accused.

The most telling tribute to Ann came from Harvey (Daily Express - Ann's own employer) and it very effectively slammed into Peter Tatchell and other Pink News fans, pointing out how Ann's anti- Gay marriage stance was a belief, and could never trump her pro-human kindness soul.

she stood by him, one of the very very few, personally and publicly when the Tiki-torch judgemental types had condemned him and were believing the crazed fantasist Carl Beech.

I interviewed Ann at her home for my film, "We Believe You", she was charming, hospitable, and patient, incredibly knowledgeable on the subject and a great campaigner for the falsely accused.

Her piece did not end up in the film as it just didn't suit the edit - that happens with film making, but I am deeply saddened to know that her delightful view from Widdecombe's Rest has been taken by a crazy individual- and that leftists with whom I may have once been friends, actually celebrate this I find sickening in the extreme.

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Grace Under Fire's avatar
Grace Under Fire
1d

As (almost) always Andrew, beautifully written and spot on. Thank you.

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