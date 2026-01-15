Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham L's avatar
Graham L
13h

We're all (in Western Civilization) a bit lost, or at least floundering, if we don't have enough politicians and bureaucrats who at least engage with the content/interviews produced by people like Mr Doyle, Konstantin Kisin, Douglas Murray, Bjorn Lomborg, and so on. Someone said something recently, perhaps Michael Gove in a conversation with Dominic Cummings, about the calibre of people who went into public and political life at the time of Pitt the Younger (the late 18th century). There were articulate, intelligent and well-informed responsible individuals - a number of people in the current House of Commons wouldn't get a look-in. What happened seems to be that the brightest (and potentially "best") grew up in a world in which what the brilliant did was (a) go to Silicon Valley, (b) go into investment banking, and/or (c) go into AI. So who was left to go into politics? Unless they felt a personal commitment to public service, it had to be the ones (seething with self-confidence and able to be thick-skinned) in the next intellectual tier down. I really don't see what we can do about this as a society. You can't pay all MPs more than the bonuses of self-driven entrepreneurs. It's got to be something to do with value shifts and not just remuneration. The idea of being run by the David Lammys, or worse the tyrannical potential of the Owen Joneses, is just too dreadful to be contemplated. Sorry, I don't have a solution!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Doyle
Mike Stephen's avatar
Mike Stephen
14h

I’d characterise the law itself as hate speech in its own terms.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Doyle
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture