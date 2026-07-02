Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Olga Peycheva's avatar
Olga Peycheva
13h

I will definitely read what you have written although there are some writers that I don't mix up with like Kafka, Zola, Pushkin's poetry (which I had to learn by heart in Russian at school!) and Eastern European poets from the communist era (which again we learnt extensively at school!).

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Pynchon
1dEdited

Love short story anthologies. Ordered! Incidentally, it's even cheaper - unusually - from BookShop: https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/axe-stories-that-cut-deep/5ad3d6773ac8ef93?

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