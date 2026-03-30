Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
3h

What we are living through is the end result of the long march through the institutions. It has produced generations of useful idiots. If there is a threat from the ‘far right’ they are it. They are the ones shutting down free speech and behaving like tin pot dictators. It’s time they were thoroughly mocked. How about an AI image of Lenny Henry and minions dressed as Spode in Jeeves and Wooster all marching with their knobbly knees on full display.

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Panda228's avatar
Panda228
3h

A fitting analogy, these people have conjured up in their minds this monster that doesn’t exist.

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