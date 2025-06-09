Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
barri's avatar
barri
Jun 9

It wont be long before the College Of Policing will be telling police forces to log Non-Crime Terrorism Incidents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
Jun 9

Perhaps this Organisation should be named PROVOKE rather than PREVENT?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture