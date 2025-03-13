Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
Mar 13, 2025

Another example is Starmer’s ‘jumping on the far right bandwagon’ used as a means of shutting down debate, thus enabling him to escape answering perfectly reasonable questions. This could illustrate a lack of arguments or it could mean that he prefers to hide what he really thinks and what his intentions are.

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Bettina's avatar
Bettina
Mar 13, 2025

Maybe we should just refer to XX and XY - there's no nuancing biological reality.

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