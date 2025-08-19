Andrew Doyle

14h

I see this campaign as a positive. It’s the silent or forgotten majority taking back control of the narrative so prevalent on the left, that we are inherently racist and that our culture is something to be ashamed of. People are sick of being denigrated and told to shut up when they have perfectly valid concerns at the many problems they can see around them and which are affecting particularly working class areas. There may be elements of thuggery but the British have never embraced the so called ‘far right’ and have often mocked it( I’m thinking of Jeeves and Wooster for example) so I don’t see that being the dominant force here. It’s time we provided a positive picture of this country’s rich history and culture and gave young people something to be proud of.

15h

I have never thought of our flag as anything other than a symbol of our unity - indeed the Union Jack is exactly that: the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It should be flown everywhere in the UNITED Kingdom. Indeed, as you say "In military terms, it is unthinkable to allow a flag to fall, because that is to suggest surrender or defeat." Parts of our country have fallen to invaders - hence their raising of THEIR flag and the tearing down of ours. What more do we need to know about the failure of incomers to integrate - they are blatantly telling us they have taken over.

