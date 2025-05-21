In what has become an emblematic case of the UK’s betrayal of free speech, Lucy Connolly has now lost her appeal for early release. This mother and childminder had posted an offensive tweet in the direct aftermath of the Southport murders, in which a psychopath brutally attacked children with a knife at a yoga class. She had believed the false claim tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Andrew Doyle to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.