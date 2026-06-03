Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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charles cawley's avatar
charles cawley
14h

Thank you. It is pleasing to see someone thinks the same as me, and I expect millions of others. My laboured 'take' lacks such simple clarity.

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John Ling's avatar
John Ling
13h

I can only agree as well, it is always a relief when somone who sees things as they are, and not as someone else who has put a self-serving slant on it. Many thanks, Andrew.

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