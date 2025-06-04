Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
Jun 4

Fantastic piece Andrew, couldn’t agree more. I’m afraid I feel more than just frustration at what is happening to this wonderful country with its rich history, its tolerant people and its ability to fight for what’s right. I hope you’re right and that it’s not too late to rescue it. The British people are slow to anger but we need some anger now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Marko Arčabić's avatar
Marko Arčabić
Jun 4

I have to say if no one else would, even if it is horrible, - did you think of joining or starting a political party, because this is exactly what needs to go into policy…

Yes it would ruin you, but it would help us who don’t feel like being ruined…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture