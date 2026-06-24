Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Claire's avatar
Claire
1h

It's absolutely horrifying. Children don't need to know about anything that's connected to an adults sexual orientation or lifestyle.

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Olga Peycheva's avatar
Olga Peycheva
1h

But let's talk about how many lesbians are OK with double mastectomy and even promote it. How many refer to someone as 'they' without the person ever suggesting that he or she identifies as non-binary.

Here to entertain you I will tell you what I read just yesterday when I was checking the UK national guidelines on HIV screening (I needed something for work). One of the high risk groups which is recommended to have HIV testing is 'Trans men with additional risk factors (such as receptive sex with partners living with HIV).'. I will leave you to meditate on that!

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