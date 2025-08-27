Here’s a song I wrote with my friend Craig Adams for John Cleese’s show “The Dinosaur Hour”.
Singer: Cameron Blakely
Piano: Mark Edwards
Clarinet: Ben Castle
Music by Craig Adams
Lyrics by Andrew Doyle
Latter day Gilbert & Sullivan! 😎
Someone once damned the brilliant Jake Thackray as "that weird-looking guy off the telly who 'only' does comic songs." To my ears, comic songs are probably the most difficult challenge in the songwriting field. So few artists are capable of writing one. I Can't Wait For the Apocalypse was terrific and tremendously well sung by Mr Faust. It reminded me of how little attention was paid last month to the death of Tom Lehrer, whose We Will All Go Together When We Go ploughs a not unsimilar furrow. Mr Lehrer was across English culture, particularly Monty Pie-thon, so I'm sure he would have loved the 'Peppa Pig is joining Isis!' line. The subtle references to climate change and 'other' religions was very deft but one line eluded me: was it 'pukka' or 'pucker' and why 'the proper lips/lisp'? I can be very slow at times.