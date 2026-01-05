Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
2dEdited

It’s hard for most of us to imagine what it takes to risk execution in pursuit of freedoms Westerners take for granted. Yet the extraordinary courage of Iranian protesters goes largely unreported, while the Guardian runs a piece by Iran’s foreign minister, and the ridiculous John Simpson dispenses pious evasions from Twitter.

Even now it somehow never fails to shock – the reliability with which the progressive class aligns itself with murderous theocracies while lecturing everyone else on their moral and intellectual failures. How do others not see the obvious hypocrisy?

When freedom finally comes to Iran, I suspect its people will remember who looked away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Paul's avatar
Paul
2d

Super commentary as ever here from Andrew. A reminder of how tribalism continues to trump or at the very least skew morality. Ever since the end of the Second World War the peace dividend has allowed too many people to function under the illusion of the so-called rule of law both domestic and international… but such laws have always been pure fantasy made real only by the threat or execution of enforcement power. We are witnessing first hand a de-globalisation back into spheres of influence / empires that care not a jot for virtue signallers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture