Is this the end for DEI?
“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” hiring policies are unprofitable, patronising and regressive. Some companies are finding a better way.
With the inexorable spread of DEI – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – across the western world, it’s refreshing to see at least one major company resist the decrees of this new religion. This is precisely what happened this week when Scale, an Artificial Intelligence company based in San Francisco, launched a new policy to ensure that its employees were…