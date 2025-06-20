Just before flying off to the US, I hosted last Sunday’s episode of Free Speech Nation on GB News. I interviewed Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, about the proposed ban on ‘banter’ that is currently making its way through parliament.
What are your thoughts? Is the UK government really trying to police what people say in their own leisure time? Please let me know in the comments!
What can one say, Andrew, other than what a load of bollocks. The level of intelligence in Labours front bench must be the worst in our government's history.
I'd suggest they're trying to ban humour lest there be hurty feelings.