Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xander Veridaze's avatar
Xander Veridaze
5hEdited

Excellent. The idea that Rowling has been “radicalised” is absurd but revealing. It shows how deeply the narrative has shifted, especially among the old liberal guard. Fry isn’t stupid, nor is he cruel. But like many who fought one just cause (gay rights), he now instinctively projects that same moral frame onto another, very different one, without stopping to notice the differences.

What’s most telling is the way disagreement is pathologised. You’re not wrong — you’re unwell. It’s not debate; it’s diagnosis. That should worry anyone who still believes in rational discourse.

I explored some of these themes myself in a piece called 'The radicalisation of Stephen Fry', if it’s of interest.

https://www.veridaze.com/p/the-radicalisation-of-stephen-fry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
5h

Fry wants to wind his neck in. He has nothing sensible to contribute to this conversation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture