Stroud Pride has said that it does not welcome those with “LGB views”. Many will be baffled as to why a Pride event would turn against gay people, but it actually makes complete sense once one understands how the gay rights movement has been hijacked by genderism.
On last night’s episode of Free Speech Nation hosted by Josh Howie, I discussed the Stroud…
