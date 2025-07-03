This week I read a rather depressing article in the Wall Street Journal about a permanent exhibition at the reopened Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington. According to the article’s author Edward Rothstein, the purpose of the new exhibition appears to be ‘to topple Shakespeare from his monumental status’. Hectoring placards urge visitors to ‘talk back to Shakespeare’ and berate him for his alleged association with colonisation and ‘whiteness’.

‘While Shakespeare was writing his plays,’ says one of the curators’ labels, ‘England was colonizing this land that we are currently standing on’. Quite what any of this has to do with Shakespeare is not made clear. ‘For far too long,’ another declares, ‘Shakespeare was seen as both the property of white culture and evidence of its supremacy’. By whom exactly? Certainly it is possible that a handful of racists have sought to appropriate Shakespeare to their own ends, but they would be fringe cases. It would be like claiming that the Westboro Baptist Church is representative of Christianity. Besides, if anyone is guilty of misinterpreting Shakespeare to promote racial division, it’s surely those responsible for this exhibition at the Folger.

This determination to undermine Shakespeare’s genius from those who are meant to be custodians of his legacy is sadly common in our blinkered identity-obsessed world. If this is how the curators at the Folger understand Shakespeare, then they haven’t read his work very carefully. There is surely nothing more insipid than a bunch of academic cultish midwits attempting to pull down a talent that is well beyond their comprehension.

I addressed this kind of banal ideological iconoclasm in a talk last year at ‘The Academy’, a symposium run by the charity Ideas Matter, and made the case that Shakespeare is one of the pillars of our civilisation. As I argue, to reduce him to a ‘dead white male’ is infantile, and we should reject robustly these attempts to destroy his enduring significance and our cultural heritage.

