Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Hudson's avatar
Gary Hudson
May 27

Clear and convincing, as ever, Andrew. It’s significant that the two groups who are the least tolerant and the most inclined to violence in our society are those whose ideologies are least capable of being defended in rational argument: the Islamic fundamentalists and the believers in the nebulous concept of a gendered soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Graham's avatar
Patrick Graham
May 27

I think The Gold- Kisin, Heretics interview podcast makes the same point but misses the crucial aspect of the Swedish example...

there are many Swedish folk, only now realising just how the mass immigration without filters has led them to a breakdown of their state zeitgeist.

THEY are advising us...

stop the boats.

Turn the criminal incomers away and insist in proper integration of those who do come legally.

It's not about the specific attack incidents, and it's not hypothetical.

It's the reality that Popper's paradox was all about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture