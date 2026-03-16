Starmer vs Trump and Blair!
My latest appearance on Geoff Norcott’s podcast.
It was a great pleasure to return to Geoff Norcott’s podcast What Most People Think.
We discussed whether Starmer might finally be on the right side of public opinion, why TV has suffered from being dominated by the middle-classes, and why Americans have no taste when it comes to cheese.
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Loved that chat! Geoff Norcott is great - well worth seeing live.