Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1d

From now on I think I’m just going to shorten it to IBC - the Infantile Bilge Coalition.

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Graham L's avatar
Graham L
1d

It's extremely peculiar to live in a world in which insanity has become mainstream, rather than either marginalized or regarded as something to be treated. If I didn't already identify as a kangaroo, I'd be worried about remaining part of the society of humans.

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