Censorship is one of the first signs that a society isn’t working. A truly free nation can tolerate the expression of offensive opinions, even repugnant ones, because where debate and discussion are encouraged the worst ideas can be exposed and defeated. When a government sets limitations on speech, it is admitting that authoritarianism is easier than liberty.

The news that Kanye West – these days self-styled as ‘Ye’ – has been banned from entering the UK is one such admission. He had been booked to headline the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, but the event has now been cancelled. The Home Office has claimed that West’s appearance ‘would not be conducive to the public good’.

This kind of thing has happened before. In 2015, Theresa May, then Home Secretary, banned the rapper Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator) from the country for at least three years under anti-terrorism legislation. One might legitimately ask how rap lyrics can be said to be a form of terrorism, but that was the argument that the government opted to make.

Presumably the decision to ban West is based largely on his infamous track ‘Heil Hitler’, released in May 2025, which includes the lines: ‘Man, these people took my kids from me, then they closed my bank account. I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out… So I became a Nazi, yeah, bitch, I’m the villain’. The chorus features a group of male voices repeatedly singing the refrain ‘Nigga, Heil Hitler’. The song closes with a recorded excerpt from one of Hitler’s speeches.

West’s antisemitism goes far beyond lyrics, of course. In October 2022, he posted on X his intention to go ‘death con 3 on Jewish people’. In December of that year, he appeared on Alex Jones’s show and claimed that he ‘liked Hitler’, saying that he ‘seems like a cool guy’ and went on to deny the holocaust. He was suspended from X for posting a Star of David combined with the Nazi swastika, and in early 2025 – having been reinstated – posted a series of unhinged remarks, including ‘I love Hitler now’ and ‘I’m a Nazi’, ‘every Jewish wife is a bitch’ and ‘Jews were better as slaves’.

West has since apologised, taking out a one-page advert in the Wall Street Journal for an open letter ‘To Those I’ve Hurt’, putting his behaviour down to bipolar disorder, and asserting ‘I am not a Nazi or an antisemite’ and ‘I love Jewish people’. He had previously met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and expressed his ‘profound remorse’. Video footage of West hugging Pinto was widely shared.

Is West’s apology sincere? Has his medical condition really driven him to such depths? When it comes to his banning from the UK, neither of these questions is relevant. Either we have freedom of speech in our country or we do not…

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