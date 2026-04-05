Andrew Doyle

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Gareth Roberts's avatar
Gareth Roberts
2h

FANTASTIC! I went in all smug thinking ‘oh Doyle won’t tell me anything I don’t know …’ WRONG. Fresh insights! 👏👏👏

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Olga Peycheva's avatar
Olga Peycheva
5h

I already watched it! It was very interesting and I am thinking of subscribing to listen to the other lectures.

I think you are right. He wrote from the actor’s perspective. I think he had these dialogues running in his heat and he wrote them down. This is why his characters are different - they were not created synthetically but were real people in his mind which he probably played to himself while writing.

You can imagine that such way of writing is really exhausting and takes a lot of mental energy!

Plagiarism in art is a complicated topic. If you think of the painters, for example, copying someone else techniques was a form of appreciation and not necessarily stealing.

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