The bard’s beginnings
A lecture on Shakespeare for the Peterson Academy.
You can now watch the first lecture from my course on Shakespeare’s tragedies for the Peterson Academy for free.
It’s a standalone introductory lecture in which I discuss the historical circumstances that enabled Shakespeare to flourish.
And if you’d like to enrol at the Peterson Academy, you’ll have access to all their courses, including my other course on Shakespeare’s comedies. You can enrol here.
Anyway, here’s the full lecture. Let me know your thoughts!
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FANTASTIC! I went in all smug thinking ‘oh Doyle won’t tell me anything I don’t know …’ WRONG. Fresh insights! 👏👏👏
I already watched it! It was very interesting and I am thinking of subscribing to listen to the other lectures.
I think you are right. He wrote from the actor’s perspective. I think he had these dialogues running in his heat and he wrote them down. This is why his characters are different - they were not created synthetically but were real people in his mind which he probably played to himself while writing.
You can imagine that such way of writing is really exhausting and takes a lot of mental energy!
Plagiarism in art is a complicated topic. If you think of the painters, for example, copying someone else techniques was a form of appreciation and not necessarily stealing.