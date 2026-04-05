You can now watch the first lecture from my course on Shakespeare’s tragedies for the Peterson Academy for free.

It’s a standalone introductory lecture in which I discuss the historical circumstances that enabled Shakespeare to flourish.

And if you’d like to enrol at the Peterson Academy, you’ll have access to all their courses, including my other course on Shakespeare’s comedies. You can enrol here.

Anyway, here’s the full lecture. Let me know your thoughts!