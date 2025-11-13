Andrew Doyle

Tenaciously Terfin
We’ve all suspected BBC bias for some time but now it’s clear for all to see…… apart, of course from the people in the same leftie, woke bubble. The lack of self reflection or questioning of themselves has been astounding and would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. As our tax payer funded broadcaster, the BBC has a responsibility to be impartial, to give both sides of an argument and at the very least, to do some basic journalism. The complete opposite has been happening, particularly since the Brexit debate. But what is most unforgivable is the stance on gender ideology. Not only have they refused to investigate the issue, they’ve blatantly shoved ‘trans’ down our throats at every opportunity. They have even produced educational material for children which has told lies as if they are facts. So what I’d like to know is, how many children and young people could have been saved from indoctrination and a damaged body if the BBC had done its job and exposed the cult for what it is, or at the very least, done some journalism. The BBC should be made to answer for the misery it has promoted and enabled.

Frederick Alexander
Well said. It’s become a cliche that these people inhabit a different reality, but they genuinely do – the result of living inside a hermetically sealed echo chamber. Same with the Blob and every other institution in the land. It’s how Israel ends up cast as the eternal villain and how recognising biological sex becomes a "breach of impartiality". They haven’t heard a competing worldview in years. Anyone who offers one is treated as mentally defective or, if one of their own, a heretic. They'll never learn, as you say.

