Patrick Graham
1d

I want to celebrate this but I am very much aware that the woke ideology has embedded itself so very deeply into our institutional and public sphere...

As ever private corporate profit sensibility must lead us out of this nonsensical battle ground and reinstate meritocratic principles in every aspect of life improvement.

nailbunny
1d

Very few others - only one comes to mind - can start an essay about DEI with 'In 180 AD'.

Has anyone noticed 'DEI-ty'? Did I just think of that or am I unconsciously ripping someone off?

I would love to be a sensitivity reader. I'd read the book, give it a star rating and say 'Leave it as it is. Next!'

I think everyone should seek out Jake Graf(t)'s LinkedIn post and react with a Funny emoji. I hope the DEI fool I used to work with sees it. She has spent the last 2 years 'liking' and 'supporting' other DEI people posting lies about Israel and justifying each political post on LinkedIn self-righteously claiming they could not be silent in the face of genocide and famine. She continues in her DEI role at a prominent life sciences company, so it's not over yet, I'm afraid. I last saw her posting sanctimoniously about how she spent the 13th of September away from the Hate March, to which I commented with a photo of Tommy Robinson smiling for a selfie surrounded by smiling brown men - one of whom was wearing a Kufi.

