Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olga Peycheva's avatar
Olga Peycheva
2d

One of the ex-Tory donor who funded Labour on the latest election said that Starmer is 'doing a good job' so apparently some very rich supporters see him as a success story (no, I don't know what drugs they are on but we should definitely ask because it sounds like some very strong stuff).

Starmer is staying in power for the same reasons as Erdogan, Putin, Xi and others are staying in power - they are doing great job for their countries and they enjoy it. I am sure if you ask any of these authoritarian leaders they will tell you that.

I don't think Labour can push Starmer out because he is the PM and if they put pressure on him he can call general election and with the low party polling at the moment all those MPs will be out of the Parliament. He literally holds them by the balls!

(Of course, we have read Edward II, even though you should have clarified that this is 2 and not 11 in case Ilhan Omar reads you).

Reply
Share
Pynchon's avatar
Pynchon
2d

As much as I despise Starmer, I do hope that Labour realises that these elections are also an indicator of the unpopularity of the government and their party. I want them all gone.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture