Here’s a short video in which I deliver an excerpt from my new book The End of Woke for the Spiked YouTube channel.
And don't forget you can buy the book here.
Very thoughtful of you to have published the book just before my birthday Andrew! I shall be buying it tomorrow as a present for myself on Audible and if I ever get a chance to come to a book signing in the UK, I will be there :D cheers from Budapest! Really looking forward to reading.
I'm currently reading and enjoying Andrew's book and will probably comment when finished. However, I took Amazon's introductory test and put into ChatGPT asking it if the ideas outlined here were plausible. This is what it returned: Andrew Doyle’s forthcoming book, The End of Woke, presents a provocative argument about the trajectory of the so-called “woke” movement and the cultural battles surrounding it. His core claims can be assessed for plausibility as follows:
1. The Decline of 'Woke' Influence
Claim: The woke movement is in decline, marked by political shifts like Trump’s re-election, the scaling back of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, and renewed focus on sex-based rights.
Plausibility: Partially plausible, depending on regional and institutional contexts. In the U.S. and UK, there has been a noticeable political and institutional backlash against some aspects of the progressive social justice agenda. Examples include:
High-profile critiques and policy rollbacks of DEI programs in academia and corporations.
Legislative actions in some U.S. states restricting gender-related education or diversity programs.
A cultural shift in media and publishing away from “cancel culture” and toward more ideologically diverse dialogue.
However, to claim the movement is over is likely premature. Progressive ideals around inclusion and identity still maintain considerable influence in education, media, and many public institutions. Cultural movements often evolve rather than disappear.
2. The Rise of Anti-Woke Authoritarianism
Claim: Some anti-woke actors are becoming authoritarian themselves, pushing censorship and controlling speech.
Plausibility: Highly plausible. This is a well-observed phenomenon. Both left and right-leaning factions can and do engage in:
Censorship (e.g., banning books, controlling curricula).
Speech policing (e.g., chilling effects through legislation or corporate rules).
Cultural pressure to conform to ideological norms, whether woke or anti-woke.
Doyle’s claim that both extremes risk authoritarianism is in line with critiques by centrists and civil libertarians who argue that true liberalism—based on free expression, debate, and individual rights—is being squeezed from both sides.
3. Liberalism as a Solution
Claim: A return to classical liberal principles is the way out of the culture wars.
Plausibility: Philosophically sound, but politically difficult. The idea that a commitment to free speech, rational discourse, and individual liberty can counter extremism is compelling. It echoes thinkers like John Stuart Mill or more recently, Jonathan Haidt and Yascha Mounk.
However, implementing a broad liberal revival is challenging. Liberalism often lacks the mobilizing zeal of more radical ideologies, and centrist positions can be drowned out in polarized environments.
Summary:
Doyle’s thesis is plausible in several key respects:
The cultural dominance of the woke movement is being challenged.
Reactionary responses can mirror the same intolerance they critique.
Liberalism offers a principled alternative—but it's not guaranteed to win.
His analysis reflects broader concerns about ideological overreach on both sides, and his warning against replacing one form of tyranny with another is a credible and timely argument. Whether this truly marks the end of woke depends on how you define the term and how the political and cultural climate continues to evolve.