Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
3dEdited

If Lucy Connolly can get three years for a tweet,(and there are plenty of other examples of two tier justice), I’d say these sentences are far too short.

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Penny Rose's avatar
Penny Rose
3d

What is really exasperating is knowing that had the attack been by 'right wing' protestors, the exact same idiots would be complaining that it signified the return of fascism and the sentences were totally inadequate. They seem unable to see or hear themselves. The blind fanaticism is frightening.

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