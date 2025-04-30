The members of Kneecap must be delighted. As a rap group with anti-establishment pretensions – albeit one whose biopic was awarded a BAFTA earlier this year – what better publicity than being ‘assessed’ by the British police for their controversial comments? Specifically, footage has been circulating of a Kneecap gig from November 2023 in which one of t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Andrew Doyle to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.