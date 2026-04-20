Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Terri
13h

This is a Substack that just keeps on giving: Erudite lectures on Shakespeare, fascinating insights into contemporary culture and astute political commentary.Thank you Andrew 👏👏👏

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Tenaciously Terfin
13h

I love the Patricia Routledge monologues- she’s underrated in my opinion.

Thanks for another fascinating piece Andrew. An interesting glimpse into a complex character.

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