Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Sidsy's avatar
Sidsy
4d

At least the BBC and most other outlets have now corrected the story. As of 09.20 this morning, the original Mail report that Jonathan has died is still up.

I can understand how people online were taken in by this but I find it astonishing that mainstream media outlets would post a story like this on the basis of a single X post with no other verification. If you took a look at the X account, it wasn't difficult to work out that it was clearly dodgy. Whatever happened to proper journalism and checking sources?

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Pynchon's avatar
Pynchon
4d

I remember seeing this interview on GBNews and it's good to be able to see it again. It's a shame about the circumstances. The BBC has gone from sharing 'news' from a genocidal terrorist group all around the world as if it were true - with genuine, serious geo-political repercussions - to spreading the word of a conman. Next, Comic Relief will be hosted by a Nigerian prince. How low the mighty have fallen. Esther Rantzen would be turning in her grave (if she wasn't very much still alive, as well).

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