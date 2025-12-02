Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
1d

What a fascinating piece.

I agree that the art world have a vested and justifiable interest in preserving the art that was painted over Da Vinci's but it's hard to believe the lengths some people will go to in order to achieve this.

If this is happening in the art world, amongst academics who have the time and privilege to stydy in detail, one can assume that its happening in other academic disciplines too.

Its basically a mistrust of 'little man', whose judgement academics think is severely lacking.

Why not just tell us the truth and let the people decide whether to continue searching or not? Surprisingly we are actually capable of rationale thought and can understand nuance.

This is so typical of elites, whose worldview is such that they elevate themselves above the great unwashed and feed us the selected tidbits they think we can digest whilst hiding facts for their own convenience.

Lab leak? Don't be a conspiracy theorist.

Masks can't prevent microscopic viruses entering your mouth? Don't be ridiculous.

Humans can't change sex? You're obviously biologically illiterate.

I can't believe how naive and trusting I used to be, viewing academics as the font of all knowledge and bowing to their opinions. It's taken a few decades for the scales to fall from my eyes but once you see their patronising stance its impossible to ignore it.

(I don't suggest all academics are patronising but they are all human and vulnerable to bias etc.)

Thank you Anfrew for your painstaking and diligent writing and for reminding us all that the 'noble distortions of truth' are undermining trust in our society. '

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Doyle
barri's avatar
barri
1d

Andrew, not another one of your "obsessions"? An "obsession that blinds him to the strength of all the contrary evidence"? I see a parallel "obsession" here. Behind the carefully constructed façade of medical consensus on "gender affirming care" is the truth .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Doyle
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture