Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ewan's avatar
Ewan
1d

Lies abound including of course in the Guardian where a journalist who I won't elevate by naming her says that Kirk " “debated” untrained liberal undergraduates" the 'untrained' made me laugh and his "’ “debates” were aggressive, unequal, trolling affairs, in which he sought to provoke his interlocutors to distress, shouted them down and belittled them, spewed hateful rhetoric about queer and trans people, women, Black people, immigrants and Muslims, and selectively edited the ensuing footage to create maximally viral content in which his fans could witness him humiliating the liberals and leftists they perceived to be their enemies. This was not “debate”; it was not reasoned, good-faith discourse; it was not the kind of fair deliberation that democracy relies on".

If you watched a handful of his debates you would know these are simply pure outright lies its quite incredible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Graham L's avatar
Graham L
1d

Ah, gloriously civilized English understatement can be so much more powerful, as well as cleverer and funnier, than the spiteful psychopathic rantings on social media, can't it? I loved "It discloses a great deal about his character; none of it good", and "That kind of thing does somewhat undermine a school's ability to act in loco parentis." I'm already looking forward to your next post about the Gaulish god Sucellus. He had a few things to say about free speech, I bet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture