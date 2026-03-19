Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
5hEdited

The bearded doughnut in that clip is a comical illustration of the Orwell quote, brain visibly offline, slogans on autopilot. Almost certainly has a postgraduate degree in something ending in 'studies'. He'd be right at home in any totalitarian regime of the last century – at the persecuting end of it, obviously.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

"Trans women are women" is the sort of argument that i think has helped bring the word retard into popular usage again. It's the only response to ridiculous statements.

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