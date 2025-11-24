Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

Thanks Andrew. There is already a mountain of evidence of the harms of puberty blockers going back over decades. Their use in precocious puberty has provided much of it and there are now thousands of children who’ve been damaged by them because adults have been too stupid to look at the evidence and make sane decisions. The fact that our national health service and govt are colluding in such a terrible experiment is beyond belief. Not only will they be harming the healthy bodies and brain development of children who are too young to make informed decisions, they will be choosing the most distressed children to do this to. Why could they not do a mass experiment using therapy? Why destroy the very thing which usually resolves feelings of confusion in children- puberty? I can only think that the plan has always been to relaunch the use of puberty blockers but hide behind the word ‘trial’. This era has opened my eyes to the fact that people can be so easily led into performing atrocities. And that’s what this experiment is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
John Sowle's avatar
John Sowle
5h

I was a nurse and a midwife for forty years and during that time the advice on drinking alcohol in pregnancy barely changed. It is widely believed that drinking moderately during pregnancy is okay but there is no empirical evidence to say that it does not do harm to the unborn child. The reason being is that it we do have empirical evidence that excess drinking in pregnancy is harmful to the foetus so therefore running a trial would be unethical because to ascertain the ‘safe’ level of alcohol intake in pregnancy would cause harm to some women and their unborn babies. This means that the advice is quite simple - do not drink alcohol during pregnancy 💁🏼‍♂️. Using this logic the same should be applied to puberty blockers and I am incensed that it is not! 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture