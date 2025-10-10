Andrew Doyle

Poland is sad tale of how not reform judiciary system. In 2015 right wing party PiS (Law and Justice) paralysed constitutional court by fairly outrageous actions https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish_Constitutional_Tribunal_crisis_(2015_–_ongoing) - effectively we don’t have constitutional court was 10 years now (…and that’s fine?)

Later in 2018 was major change to how judges are appointed. It used to be that new judges or promoted judges were elected by other judges. PiS changed that to election by parliament. These are so called neo-judges.

In addition to that, Supreme Court got disciplinary committee full of neo-judges. And questioning any of these reforms became disciplinary offence for judges.

In next phase PiS government started manipulating court departments and creating departments of criminal law fully constituted by neojudges. Judges from lowest tier courts (district court) were promoted to highest tier courts (court of appeal), often skipping the middle tier entirely.

Results? No one can agree on which judges are legit and should have legal power. Which verdicts of Supreme Court should be binding, because verdicts by neo-judges and by old judges sometimes contradict themselves. Any new judge or newly promoted judge has their career tainted. No way out of this.

