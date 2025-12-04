Andrew Doyle

1d

A well balanced and clear account of all that’s happened, thanks Andrew. Whilst I agree that Enoch Burke was right to protest the forced use of ‘preferred pronouns’ his subsequent actions have made the protest about him rather than about the actions of the school. And let’s not forget those children caught up in the debacle, the children who are being forced to deny reality, to accept that someone can change sex. Not only is one child being placed on the road to medical harm, the rest of the children are having to participate, possibly against their will. They may also end up following the same route because of the element of social contagion. I’d like to have seen parents participate in the protest in order to protect their children from mental and physical harm.

Pynchon's avatar
Pynchon
20hEdited

Thank you for making this clear. I must admit, this case has been so puzzling that I no longer even read social media posts concerning it. Ireland is not the same country it was thirty years ago, when I last visited. And now there's the appearance of a new Republican-style armed 'movement' opposed to mass immigration and gender ideology in schools - which may or may not be a psy-op - and threatening, among others, Sinn Fein politicians, who have seemingly turned on a dime and are now opposed to an independent republic (support the EU), favour immigrants over their traditional working class base and cuddle up to blokes in frocks! What would Martin have to say, God rest his soul.

