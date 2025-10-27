Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Dodd's avatar
Nicholas Dodd
40m

As always, an excellent piece by a voice of reason and decency. 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
27mEdited

We might laugh at the absurdity of Tarquin marching alongside Islamists who’d happily Black-and-Decker his gonads for fun if they ever took power. But the joke’s wearing thin. These useful idiots – many of them graduates, many treating protest like a hobby – don’t just reveal their own stupidity; they broadcast the recklessness of the elites who bred them.

I live outside the UK now, and from here it looks like an act of national euthanasia performed by a progressive class that despises its own inheritance while flogging what’s left to the CCP. Genuinely tragic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture