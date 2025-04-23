Trans activism has jumped the shark
The unhinged reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling could signal the demise of gender identity ideology.
According to Maggie Chapman, an MSP for the Scottish Greens and former Rector of the University of Aberdeen, the Supreme Court is a den of ‘bigotry, prejudice and hatred’. Chapman is upset that the court has established that the word ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 means biological sex, and that no-one can change from male to female or vice versa under t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Andrew Doyle to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.