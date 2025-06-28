What happened to Forrest Reid?
E. M. Forster once described Forrest Reid as “the most important man in Belfast“. Why has this unique and brilliant novelist been forgotten?
This Tuesday was the 150th anniversary of the birth of Forrest Reid, Northern Ireland’s most important - and forgotten - novelist.
For those who are interested in his work, and why he is no longer fashionable, I wrote a piece about him for UnHerd, which you can read here.
As for those who are new to Reid’s work, I would recommend his novel Young Tom and his first autobiography Apostate. Both are near flawless, and quite unlike anything else I’ve ever read.
And as a teaser, here’s the piece I wrote about Reid for the closing of 2019 BAFTA Awards, delivered by Joanna Lumley.
Thank you for this insight. I’m ashamed to say that despite having studied some Irish literature, I do not know his work at all. I shall certainly try and remedy that.