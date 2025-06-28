Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
just now

Thank you for this insight. I’m ashamed to say that despite having studied some Irish literature, I do not know his work at all. I shall certainly try and remedy that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture