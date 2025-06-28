This Tuesday was the 150th anniversary of the birth of Forrest Reid, Northern Ireland’s most important - and forgotten - novelist.



For those who are interested in his work, and why he is no longer fashionable, I wrote a piece about him for UnHerd, which you can read here.

As for those who are new to Reid’s work, I would recommend his novel Young Tom and his first autobiography Apostate. Both are near flawless, and quite unlike anything else I’ve ever read.

And as a teaser, here’s the piece I wrote about Reid for the closing of 2019 BAFTA Awards, delivered by Joanna Lumley.