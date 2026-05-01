Andrew Doyle

Andrew Doyle

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
5h

If a woman went to work dressed like that she’d be disciplined and people would be able to complain without the risk of being called a bigot. He must know this and so I can only assume that he is trolling us, laughing at us and mocking women and the authorities. He is the walking epitome of misogyny. What also concerns me is the affect of his appearance on children. How would you explain that to a child and why should we have to? I’m afraid that he only deserves ridicule and I hope that the students provide him with some.

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John P's avatar
John P
5h

I'm speechless 🤦🏻‍♂️

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